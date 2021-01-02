Barton recorded two points (1-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt), five rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block in 36 minutes during Friday's 106-103 loss to the Suns.

With Michael Porter (Covid-19) out, Barton was thrown into the starting five but was awful against the Suns' great defense. As long as Porter remains out, Barton should continue to be in a position for plenty of minutes and usage, so this could end up being a one-game outlier, especially with two games against the struggling Timberwolves up next for the Nuggets.