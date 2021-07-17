Barton will decline his player option for the 2021-22 season, making him a free agent, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. Both Barton and the organization are interested in working on a new deal.

Barton has been with Denver for seven years, making him the longest-tenured player on the roster. Due to a hamstring injury, Barton was only able to play in the final three games of the Nuggets' postseason run. He's often been injured, but the Nuggets have enjoyed his versatility when available. Whether starting or coming off the bench, Barton has proven to be an impactful offensive player, able to create off the dribble and shoot well.