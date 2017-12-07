Nuggets' Will Barton: Will enter starting five Wednesday

Barton will start at small forward for Wednesday's game against the Pelicans, Nuggets radio play-by-play announcer Jason Kosmicki reports.

The Nuggets are opting to go with a smaller lineup Wednesday, pushing Barton into the starting lineup at small forward and shifting Wilson Chandler and Kenneth Faried over to power forward and center, respectively. That should allow Barton to take on a starter's workload, though he was already averaging 33.8 minutes over the last four games, so the promotion won't necessarily mean a drastic change in his playing time. Look for Mason Plumlee to head to the bench in the corresponding move.