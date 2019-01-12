Nuggets' Will Barton: Will likely play Saturday

Barton (groin) will "likely" make his return Saturday against the Suns, T.J. McBride of MileHighSports.com reports.

Barton went through morning shootaround and coach Michael Malone expressed optimism that Barton would be able to take the floor. Assuming that's the case, it will be Barton's first action since the second game of the season. Chances are, he'll be eased back into action and could see very limited minutes.