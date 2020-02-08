Nuggets' Will Barton: Will not play Saturday
Barton has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Suns due to right knee inflammation.
Barton absent from the Nuggets' original injury report for this game, so it appears he suffered some type of setback. The likely scenario is that the team is just exercising caution in order to avoid a lingering situation. The 29-year-old's next chance to suit up will come Monday versus the Spurs.
