Nuggets' Will Barton: Will play Friday
Barton (back) went through shootaround and said he will play in Friday's game against the Pelicans, Chris Dempsey of Altitude Sports reports.
Barton suffered a setback prior to Wednesday's game against the Celtics after being listed as probable and did not play. It seems, however, that it was a more of a precautionary absence, as Barton is set to make his return after just one absence. Expect him to return to the starting lineup Friday, which would result in the Nuggets utilizing a smaller lineup and sending Trey Lyles back to the bench.
More News
-
Nuggets' Will Barton: Questionable Friday vs. Pelicans•
-
Nuggets' Will Barton: Won't play Wednesday•
-
Nuggets' Will Barton: Probable Wednesday vs. Celtics•
-
Nuggets' Will Barton: Exits with back injury Tuesday•
-
Nuggets' Will Barton: Plays 44 minutes in loss•
-
Nuggets' Will Barton: Scores 19 points•
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.