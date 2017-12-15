Nuggets' Will Barton: Will play Friday

Barton (back) went through shootaround and said he will play in Friday's game against the Pelicans, Chris Dempsey of Altitude Sports reports.

Barton suffered a setback prior to Wednesday's game against the Celtics after being listed as probable and did not play. It seems, however, that it was a more of a precautionary absence, as Barton is set to make his return after just one absence. Expect him to return to the starting lineup Friday, which would result in the Nuggets utilizing a smaller lineup and sending Trey Lyles back to the bench.