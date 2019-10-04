Nuggets' Will Barton: Will play in Friday's scrimmage
Barton (hamstring) will participate in Friday's closed scrimmage, T.J. McBride of MileHighSports.com reports.
This is encouraging news for Barton, who is apparently in an open competition for the small forward job. For now, he should be considered questionable for Tuesday's preseason matchup against the Blazers.
