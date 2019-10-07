Nuggets' Will Barton: Will play Tuesday

Barton (hamstring) will be active for Tuesday's preseason contest against Portland, Mike Singer of The Denver Post reports.

Barton had been nursing a hamstring injury, but he'll be an option for coach Mike Malone on the wing. More interestingly, Malone noted that he's yet to decide who will begin the year as the starter at small forward, saying that no one has emerged as the top option thus far. Barton figures to be in the thick of that competition along with Torrey Craig, Malik Beasley, and perhaps even Michael Porter, Jr.