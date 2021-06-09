Barton (hamstring) has been cleared to make his return during Wednesday's Game 2 against the Suns, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports.
After initially being listed as doubtful, Barton will end up making his return to the court. The hamstring injury has kept him out since April 23. It's not immediately clear whether he'll start and/or be on a minutes limit.
