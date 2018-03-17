Nuggets' Will Barton: Will start at shooting guard Saturday
Barton will enter the starting five for Saturday's game against the Grizzlies, Chris Dempsey of Altitude Sports reports.
The Nuggets are slated to be without Gary Harris (knee) for the next 3-to-4 games, which means Barton's stay in the top unit should last at least the next week. Over his last five games, Barton was already averaging 29.8 minutes off the bench, so he'll likely only see a slight uptick in his playing time with the promotion. Either way, it's a positive development for those who own Barton in fantasy leagues.
