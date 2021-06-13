Barton will start Sunday's Game 4 against the Suns, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports.

Down 0-3 in the series, Denver will make a change to the starting five and insert Barton and Monte Morris, as Facundo Campazzo and Austin Rivers shift to the bench. Barton missed several weeks with a hamstring injury, which kept him out of the entire first-round series against Portland, but he made his return for Game 2 against Phoenix and played Game 3 without any noticeable restrictions. As the Nuggets attempt to stay alive, Barton could see an even larger workload Sunday.