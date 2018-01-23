Nuggets' Will Barton: Will start Monday

Barton will get the start for Wilson Chandler on Monday against the Trail Blazers, Gina Mizell of The Denver Post reports.

After getting two starts earlier in the week, Barton will move back into the starting lineup for Wilson Chandler. In the two starts, Barton posted an impressive 19.5 points, 6.0 assists, and 5.5 rebounds over 38.5 minutes.

