Nuggets' Will Barton: Will start Tuesday

Barton (toe) will start Tuesday's matchup against the Heat, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports.

A toe injury has sidelined Barton over the past three games. He's played well in his four appearances, averaging 14.0 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists and a combined 2.3 steals/blocks across 29.5 minutes.

