Nuggets' Will Barton: Will start Tuesday
Barton (toe) will start Tuesday's matchup against the Heat, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports.
A toe injury has sidelined Barton over the past three games. He's played well in his four appearances, averaging 14.0 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists and a combined 2.3 steals/blocks across 29.5 minutes.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...