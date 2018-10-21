Nuggets' Will Barton: Without a timetable on strained groin

Barton has been diagnosed with a strained groin and is without a timetable to return, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Barton suffered the injury during Saturday's game against the Suns, and needed to be carted off the floor. He underwent an MRI on Sunday to confirm the injury. It's uncertain how long he will be out, but his absence will likely lead to Torrey Craig or Juancho Hernangomez moving to the starting five.