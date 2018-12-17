Nuggets' Will Barton: Won't play Tuesday
Barton (groin) is listed as out for Tuesday's tilt with the Mavericks.
Although Barton is making progress with his injury, he will miss another game Tuesday. The veteran guard, who has missed all but two games this year, will look to return to action Saturday against the Clippers.
