Nuggets' Will Barton: Won't play Wednesday

Barton (back), despite being probable heading into the contest, has ultimately been ruled out for Wednesday's matchup against the Celtics.

Barton may have experienced a setback leading up to tipoff, so he'll remain on the sideline. In his stead, Wilson Chandler, Juancho Hernangomez and Malik Beasley are all candidates to see extended run.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop