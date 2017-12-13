Nuggets' Will Barton: Won't play Wednesday
Barton (back), despite being probable heading into the contest, has ultimately been ruled out for Wednesday's matchup against the Celtics.
Barton may have experienced a setback leading up to tipoff, so he'll remain on the sideline. In his stead, Wilson Chandler, Juancho Hernangomez and Malik Beasley are all candidates to see extended run.
