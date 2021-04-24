Barton exited Friday's game against the Warriors due to a right hamstring strain and won't return.
Barton went down with a non-contact injury less than a minute into Friday's contest and was immediately helped to the locker room. It's not yet clear whether Barton will be able to play in the second half of the back-to-back set Saturday against Houston.
