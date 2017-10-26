Nuggets' Wilson Chandler: Another modest effort in Wednesday's loss

Chandler supplied seven points (3-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt), five rebounds, five assists, and one block in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 110-93 loss to the Hornets.

Chandler has yet to hit double figures in scoring through four regular season games. It's possible that the presence of summer addition Paul Millsap will mean fewer shots, and thus fewer points per game than last year for Chandler. Even still, he has handed out at least four assists in three of the four games, and he is finding other ways to contribute. Furthermore, the Nuggets don't have loads of depth along the wing, so the veteran small forward's starting role seems safe, at least for now.