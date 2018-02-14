Nuggets' Wilson Chandler: Another solid offensive effort Tuesday

Chandler turned in 17 points (8-19 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, five assists, two steals and two blocks across 34 minutes in Tuesday's 117-109 win over the Spurs.

Chandler has seeming awakened from an extended offensive slumber over the last two games, as he'd also posted a season-high 26 points versus the Suns in the Nuggets' last contest on Saturday. The key has been a sudden boost in usage, as the veteran has put up double-digit shot attempts in those contests after failing to do so in the prior 12 games. What's more, the unexpected increase has come with the rest of his first-unit teammates in the lineup and playing a usual allotment of minutes, so Chandler certainly bears monitoring in coming games.