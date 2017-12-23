Nuggets' Wilson Chandler: Big double-double in Friday's win
Chandler scored 21 points (8-15 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT) while adding 11 rebounds in 42 minutes during Friday's 102-85 win over the Trail Blazers.
It was the veteran forward's third straight game with double-digit rebounds but only his second double-double of the season, while the 21 points were a season high for Chandler. After a slow start to the season, he's averaging 13.1 points, 7.1 boards and 1.6 three-pointers over his last eight games, and the return of Nikola Jokic to the starting lineup doesn't seem to be slowing down Chandler's production.
