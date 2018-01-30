Nuggets' Wilson Chandler: Cleared to play
Chandler (illness) has been cleared to play Tuesday against the Spurs, Gina Mizell of the Denver Post reports.
Chandler was initially deemed questionable after missing Monday's loss to the Celtics, but he was upgraded to probable earlier Tuesday and has since been given the all-clear by team doctors. Expect the 30-year-old to step back into his role of roughly 30 minutes off the bench. Chandler had been the Nuggets' starter at small forward for the majority of the season, but the team recently pivoted to Will Barton, though Chandler's workload has remained fairly unchanged thus far.
More News
-
Nuggets' Wilson Chandler: Probable for Tuesday•
-
Nuggets' Wilson Chandler: Ruled out Monday•
-
Nuggets' Wilson Chandler: Listed as questionable vs. Celtics•
-
Nuggets' Wilson Chandler: Probable vs. Celtics•
-
Nuggets' Wilson Chandler: Exits game with illness Saturday•
-
Nuggets' Wilson Chandler: Looking to rediscover rhythm off bench•
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Trade deadline preview
With the trade deadline looming, we dove into the rumors to see who might be on the move and...
-
Scouting out Dynasty sleepers
Going deeper into dynasty formats, Alex Barutha looks at sleeper candidates like Jarrett Allen,...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire targets
In limited minutes, Wayne Ellington keeps rising up the ranks of 3-point scorers. Alex Rikleen...