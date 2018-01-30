Nuggets' Wilson Chandler: Cleared to play

Chandler (illness) has been cleared to play Tuesday against the Spurs, Gina Mizell of the Denver Post reports.

Chandler was initially deemed questionable after missing Monday's loss to the Celtics, but he was upgraded to probable earlier Tuesday and has since been given the all-clear by team doctors. Expect the 30-year-old to step back into his role of roughly 30 minutes off the bench. Chandler had been the Nuggets' starter at small forward for the majority of the season, but the team recently pivoted to Will Barton, though Chandler's workload has remained fairly unchanged thus far.