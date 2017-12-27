Nuggets' Wilson Chandler: Continue surging Tuesday

Chandler tallied 15 points (5-11 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and one block across 34 minutes in Tuesday's 107-83 win over the Jazz.

Chandler continues enjoying a productive December, with Tuesday marking his third consecutive double-digit scoring effort, and seventh over the last 10 games. He's provided above-average work on the glass as well, hauling in between seven and 11 rebounds in the last five contests. Chandler has notably upped his shot attempts during Paul Millsap's extended absence due to a wrist injury, and the boost in usage is equating a corresponding rise in his fantasy stock in all formats.