Nuggets' Wilson Chandler: Contributes 10 points in Thursday's win
Chandler pitched in 10 points (4-10 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and one block across 33 minutes in Thursday's 100-96 win over the Timberwolves.
Chandler produced the lowest score among the Nuggets' starting five, but he was able to just get to a second straight double-digit point total after a four-game streak of single-digit tallies. The veteran has continued to offer serviceable contributions on the boards as well, hauling in at least five rebounds in seven of the last eight games. Chandler's offensive usage has fluctuated much more since Paul Millsap's return to the lineup, but he remains a serviceable fantasy asset in DFS circles because of his contributions elsewhere.
