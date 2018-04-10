Nuggets' Wilson Chandler: Contributes modest scoring total in win

Chandler pitched in eight points (3-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt), six rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 34 minutes in an 88-82 win over the Trail Blazers on Monday.

Chandler saw a three-game streak of double-digit scoring efforts snapped, in large part due to his second sub-40-percent shooting night over the last four games. The 10-year veteran did keep up his solid work on the glass, and he's now hauled in between five and seven rebounds in five consecutive contests. Chandler's future with the starting five may be somewhat tenuous if the Nuggets do make the playoffs, as head coach Michael Malone could potentially decide to slide the more productive Will Barton over to Chandler's small forward spot in order to bring Gary Harris back into the first unit at two-guard.