Nuggets' Wilson Chandler: Double-double in Friday's blowout win
Chandler scored 15 points (5-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-5 FT) while adding 11 rebounds and four assists in 36 minutes during Friday's 146-114 win over the Pelicans.
New Orleans' defense was merely shaky in the first half but completely collapsed early in the third quarter after Anthony Davis left with a concussion, allowing every Denver starter to either rack up a double-double or score 20-plus points. After a slow start to the campaign Chandler has begun putting up his usual numbers again, averaging 14.0 points, 6.7 boards, 4.0 assists and 1.0 three-pointers over his last three games.
