Nuggets' Wilson Chandler: Double-doubles in victory

Chandler had 18 points (7-16 FG, 4-7 3Pt), 16 rebounds and three assists in 37 minutes during Friday's 122-119 victory over the Spurs.

Chandler continued his strong play of late, pulling down a season-high 16 rebounds to go along with 18 points. He has stepped up over the past five games, having scored in double-figures in all of them. His increase in value has coincided with the decline of Trey Lyles and has been a nice boost for the surging Nuggets. Paul Millsap is due back in the next couple of weeks which will likely eat into Chandlers value, however, Chandler is worth owning at the moment as the Nuggets continue to make a push for a top-four seed in the West.