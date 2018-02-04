Nuggets' Wilson Chandler: Downgraded to questionable
Chandler is questionable for Saturday's game against the Warriors due to an illness, Harrison Wind of BSNDenver.com reports.
Chandler, who was initially listed as probable for Saturday's game, has been downgraded to questionable after being unable to participate in the Nuggets' morning shootaround. He missed a pair of games last week due to an illness, and while he was able to play 34 minutes against the Thunder on Friday, the 30-year-old has apparently been receiving treatment since. His status should clear up closer to tipoff.
