Nuggets' Wilson Chandler: Drains season-high five threes in Wednesday's rout

Chandler scored 19 points (6-9 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding five rebounds, three assists and a block in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 135-102 win over the Bulls.

Chicago's defense took the night off, as Denver shot 57.1 percent from three-point range, led by Chandler's five threes. The veteran wing is on a roll of his own from beyond the arc, shooting 55.2 percent (16-for-29) over the last six games, and with the Nuggets trying to claw their way back into a playoff spot they'll need Chandler to stay locked in over the final weeks of the season.