Nuggets' Wilson Chandler: Enjoys efficient outing versus Clippers

Chandler scored 13 points (6-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt) while adding seven rebounds and three assists across 31 minutes during Saturday's 134-115 win over the Clippers.

Chandler enjoyed an efficient night at the offensive end, despite a large volume of shot attempts, and he finished with his highest scoring output in seven games. The attempts aren't likely to pile up for Chandler with so many other capable offensive options on the roster, but performances such as this are still useful for the team and fantasy owners alike. He'll look to help his team push toward the playoffs Monday against the Blazers.