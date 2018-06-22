Nuggets' Wilson Chandler: Exercises player option
Chandler exercised his $12.8 million player option for the 2018-19 campaign, Chris Haynes of ESPN.com reports.
This doesn't come as much of a surprise, as Chandler was unlikely to garner a bigger contract in free agency. The 31-year-old is coming off one of the most uneventful seasons of his career. He averaged just 10.0 points (44.5 percent shooting from the field and 35.8 percent from three), 5.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 31.6 minutes.
More News
-
Nuggets' Wilson Chandler: Held scoreless in loss to T-Wolves•
-
Nuggets' Wilson Chandler: Contributes modest scoring total in win•
-
Nuggets' Wilson Chandler: Enjoys efficient outing versus Clippers•
-
Nuggets' Wilson Chandler: Contributes 10 points in Thursday's win•
-
Nuggets' Wilson Chandler: Scores nine points in return•
-
Nuggets' Wilson Chandler: Will play Tuesday•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....