Nuggets' Wilson Chandler: Exercises player option

Chandler exercised his $12.8 million player option for the 2018-19 campaign, Chris Haynes of ESPN.com reports.

This doesn't come as much of a surprise, as Chandler was unlikely to garner a bigger contract in free agency. The 31-year-old is coming off one of the most uneventful seasons of his career. He averaged just 10.0 points (44.5 percent shooting from the field and 35.8 percent from three), 5.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 31.6 minutes.