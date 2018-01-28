Nuggets' Wilson Chandler: Exits game with illness Saturday

Chandler is dealing with an illness and won't return to Saturday's game against the Mavericks, Gina Mizell of the Denver Post reports.

The Nuggets didn't report anything regarding the illness prior the game, but it appears it will be too much for Chandler to play through and he'll sit out the rest of Saturday's contest. Prior to exiting, Chandler went scoreless (0-1 3Pt) with one rebound and two blocks across nine minutes. While an illness shouldn't translate into an extended absence, Chandler can still be considered questionable heading into Monday's tilt with the Celtics. If healthy in time for that matchup, Chandler should continue to come off the bench in an effort to rediscover his offensive rhythm.