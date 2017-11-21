Nuggets' Wilson Chandler: Expects to return Wednesday

Chandler (back) said he expects to return to action Wednesday against Houston, Chris Dempsey of Altitude Sports reports.

Chandler was held out of Monday's win over the Kings due to soreness in his lower back, but when speaking to reporters after the game, he sounded confident that he'd be able to play Wednesday. If that is, indeed, the case, Will Barton would likely move back to the bench. Barton started Monday and played 37 minutes -- one off of his season-high -- and finished with 25 points, six rebounds and five assists while hitting 5-of-6 three-point attempts.