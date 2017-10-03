Nuggets' Wilson Chandler: Fills up stat sheet Monday

Chandler posted nine points (3-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, an assist and five steals across 27 minutes in Monday's 113-107 preseason win over the Lakers.

The veteran's thievery stood out amidst a generally solid performance as he logged well over 20 minutes for the second time in as many exhibitions. With Danilo Gallinari having taken his scoring acumen further west to the Clippers this offseason, Chandler slides into a starting role at the three and could be primed to improve on the career highs he established in shot attempts (13.2), made field goals (6.1) and points (15.7) last season. Chandler's NBA body of work is well established, so head coach Mike Malone is likely to give his 30-year-old forward a little less run as the regular season draws closer.