Nuggets' Wilson Chandler: Game-time call Monday
Chandler (back) participated in morning shootaround, but will be a game-time call for Monday's matchup with the Mavericks, Chris Dempsey of Nuggets.com reports.
Chandler has missed three consecutive games because of a sore back, but after going through shootaround Monday, it appears he's trending towards making a return to the lineup. Look for Chandler to test the back out during pregame warmups to make sure he's free of any lingering discomfort, which means a final decision on his status should be made just prior to tip off. If Chandler returns, Juancho Hernangomez would likely return to a bench role, with Will Barton also losing a few minutes.
