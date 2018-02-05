Nuggets' Wilson Chandler: Held out of shootaround with illness

Chandler did not participate in Monday's shootaround due to an illness, T.J. McBride of Mile High Sports reports.

Chandler was also dealing with the illness prior to Saturday's game against the Warriors, but he ended up playing in the contest. He did, however, only score five points across 24 minutes, so it's possible Chandler wasn't in the best shape at the time. Consider Chandler questionable to play Monday against the Hornets, as he will likely be a game-time decision.