Nuggets' Wilson Chandler: Held scoreless in loss to T-Wolves

Chandler missed all three of his shots from the field as he was held scoreless across 48 minutes during Wednesday's 112-106 loss to the Timberwolves. He did collect nine rebounds, two assists and one steal.

Chandler led the team in minutes in this overtime affair, but he was a virtual non-factor on the offensive end. He did manage to chip in on the boards, finishing with a rather odd stat line that is a bit reflective of his season as a whole. Chandler has another year remaining on his contract with Denver, but it remains to be seen what the front office chooses to do with him, given the depth of other frontcourt options on the roster.