Nuggets' Wilson Chandler: Listed as questionable Tuesday

Chandler is considered questionable to play Tuesday against Utah due to a sore lower back, Gina Mizell of the Denver Post reports.

It's unclear if Chandler's inclusion on the report is only precautionary, but a more definitive update should be available after Tuesday's shootaround. In the event Chandler is held out, Juancho Hernangomez and Will Barton would be in line for increased minutes.

