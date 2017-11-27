Nuggets' Wilson Chandler: Listed as questionable Tuesday
Chandler is considered questionable to play Tuesday against Utah due to a sore lower back, Gina Mizell of the Denver Post reports.
It's unclear if Chandler's inclusion on the report is only precautionary, but a more definitive update should be available after Tuesday's shootaround. In the event Chandler is held out, Juancho Hernangomez and Will Barton would be in line for increased minutes.
More News
-
Nuggets' Wilson Chandler: Will start Wednesday•
-
Nuggets' Wilson Chandler: Available Wednesday•
-
Nuggets' Wilson Chandler: Now probable for Wednesday•
-
Nuggets' Wilson Chandler: Listed as questionable Wednesday•
-
Nuggets' Wilson Chandler: Expects to return Wednesday•
-
Nuggets' Wilson Chandler: Will sit out Monday vs. Kings•
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.
-
Week 6 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Keeper league advice
If you've got an eye on the future, we've got the advice you need. Here are our tips for approaching...