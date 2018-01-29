Nuggets' Wilson Chandler: Listed as questionable vs. Celtics
Chandler (illness) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Celtics, T.J. McBride of Mile High Sports reports.
Chandler was held out of the second half of Saturday's game against the Mavericks due to migraine-like symptoms, and it sounds as though he's still dealing with the issue. After initially being listed as probable, Chandler has been downgraded to questionable, and a more definitive update on his status likely won't come until later in the afternoon.
