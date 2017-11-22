Nuggets' Wilson Chandler: Listed as questionable Wednesday

The Nuggets are listing Chandler (back) as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Rockets, Harrison Wind of BSNDenver.com reports.

Despite his status being somewhat up in the air, Chandler suggested Monday that he expected to be back in action for the matchup with Houston, so it doesn't appear the Nuggets are viewing his bout with back soreness as a major concern. Chandler, who is averaging 9.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.7 rebounds and 0.9 treys in 30.9 minutes per game on the season, should be one of many Nuggets that benefits from bumps in both minutes and usage with the news earlier this week that starting power forward Paul Millsap will be sidelined indefinitely after undergoing left wrist surgery.