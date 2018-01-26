Nuggets' Wilson Chandler: Looking to rediscover rhythm off bench

Chandler admitted that he's struggled this season, and the Nuggets hope a move to the bench will spark better offensive production, the Denver Post reports.

Speaking to reporters Thursday, Chandler said he has not been "feeling like [himself]" this season, a year in which his production has fallen off considerably after a strong 2016-17 campaign. The veteran averaged 15.7 points and 6.5 rebounds in 30.9 minutes per game last season, but through 44 games in 2017-18 he's putting up just 9.3 points and 5.3 rebounds, despite a nearly identical workload. The 30-year-old's field goal percentage (41.9% FG) is down considerably from his career average (44.4%), and he's also struggled from beyond the arc, hitting just 32.6 percent of his 3.1 attempts per game. The latter number represents his lowest mark since 2012-13. Coach Mike Malone implied that a move to the bench could be best for Chandler, who's had to sacrifice shots with more of the offense running through Nikola Jokic. "He's comfortable in [a bench] role," Malone said. "Now, he can kind of see how the game is unfolding, come into the game and look for his role to impact it. [It's about] just kind of communicating with him, putting him in the right role and having a role that he thinks he can embrace and excel in." In two games since shifting to the bench, Chandler's workload has remained fairly constant. He played 31 minutes in Monday's win over Portland and finished with 16 points -- his most since Jan. 3 -- in 29 minutes during Thursday's victory over the Knicks.