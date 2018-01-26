Nuggets' Wilson Chandler: Looking to rediscover rhythm off bench
Chandler admitted that he's struggled this season, and the Nuggets hope a move to the bench will spark better offensive production, the Denver Post reports.
Speaking to reporters Thursday, Chandler said he has not been "feeling like [himself]" this season, a year in which his production has fallen off considerably after a strong 2016-17 campaign. The veteran averaged 15.7 points and 6.5 rebounds in 30.9 minutes per game last season, but through 44 games in 2017-18 he's putting up just 9.3 points and 5.3 rebounds, despite a nearly identical workload. The 30-year-old's field goal percentage (41.9% FG) is down considerably from his career average (44.4%), and he's also struggled from beyond the arc, hitting just 32.6 percent of his 3.1 attempts per game. The latter number represents his lowest mark since 2012-13. Coach Mike Malone implied that a move to the bench could be best for Chandler, who's had to sacrifice shots with more of the offense running through Nikola Jokic. "He's comfortable in [a bench] role," Malone said. "Now, he can kind of see how the game is unfolding, come into the game and look for his role to impact it. [It's about] just kind of communicating with him, putting him in the right role and having a role that he thinks he can embrace and excel in." In two games since shifting to the bench, Chandler's workload has remained fairly constant. He played 31 minutes in Monday's win over Portland and finished with 16 points -- his most since Jan. 3 -- in 29 minutes during Thursday's victory over the Knicks.
More News
-
Nuggets' Wilson Chandler: Will come off bench Monday•
-
Nuggets' Wilson Chandler: Double-digit rebounds in Monday's loss•
-
Nuggets' Wilson Chandler: Continue surging Tuesday•
-
Nuggets' Wilson Chandler: Big double-double in Friday's win•
-
Nuggets' Wilson Chandler: Will play Monday vs. Mavericks•
-
Nuggets' Wilson Chandler: Game-time call Monday•
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Trade deadline preview
With the trade deadline looming, we dove into the rumors to see who might be on the move and...
-
Scouting out Dynasty sleepers
Going deeper into dynasty formats, Alex Barutha looks at sleeper candidates like Jarrett Allen,...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire targets
In limited minutes, Wayne Ellington keeps rising up the ranks of 3-point scorers. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
J.J. Redick is expected to miss at least two weeks with a cracked fibula. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...