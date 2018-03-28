Nuggets' Wilson Chandler: Makes minimal impact in loss
Chandler totaled seven points (3-7 FG, 1-1 3Pt), four rebounds, three assists and one steal across 33 minutes during Tuesday's 114-110 loss to the Raptors.
Despite playing the third most minutes on the team, Chandler was a virtual non factor at the offensive end as he scored in single digits for the third straight game. He continues to start and log heavy minutes for an improved Nuggets team, but the depth of options around him seems to hinder his production most nights. He'll look to break out of his latest funk Friday against the Thunder.
