Nuggets' Wilson Chandler: Modest production while fighting illness

Chandler (illness) tallied five points (2-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt), three assists, two rebounds and one steal across 24 minutes in Saturday's 115-108 win over the Warriors.

Chandler has been fighting a bug and it appeared to slow him Saturday, as his scoring total equaled the lowest on the Nuggets for the night. The 30-year-old's struggles have surfaced frequently this season, and he's only posted double-digit scoring just once in the last nine games. While he may continue seeing starts at power forward for the time being, Chandler could certainly find himself in a bench role once Paul Millsap recovers from his wrist injury if Will Barton's strong play makes a return to the starting small forward job a moot point.