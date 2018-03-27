Nuggets' Wilson Chandler: Nears triple-double in Monday's loss

Chandler chipped in eight points (3-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, seven assists, and two steals in 35 minutes during Monday's 123-104 loss to the 76ers.

Chandler failed to reach double figures in scoring for the second straight game (and fifth time through 12 March matchups). However, Chandler did match his career high in assists while flirting with a triple-double. He may be fairly inconsistent, but Chandler has been at his best over the last two months after struggling for most of the 2017-18 season.