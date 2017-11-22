Nuggets' Wilson Chandler: Now probable for Wednesday

Chandler (back) has been upgraded to probable for Wednesday's game against the Rockets, Chris Dempsey of Altitude Sports reports.

Despite being given a questionable designation earlier Wednesday, Chandler himself had previously indicated that he expected to play against the Rockets, so this latest news doesn't come as much of a surprise. He should be back in the starting lineup and with Paul Millsap (wrist) out for the foreseeable future, Chandler's usage will probably increase. Look for Chandler to see some small-ball power forward time Wednesday, in addition to his normal small forward responsibilities, which means his minutes should also increase a bit.