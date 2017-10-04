Nuggets' Wilson Chandler: Out Wednesday vs. Lakers
Chandler (hip) will be sidelined for Wednesday's preseason affair against the Lakers, Harrison Wind of BSN Denver reports.
The Nuggets are seemingly playing it safe with their veteran small forward, who was feeling some right hip soreness following Monday's game. Juancho Hernangomez and Will Barton will likely occupy more time at the position Wednesday as a result.
