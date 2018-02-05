Nuggets' Wilson Chandler: Probable for Monday
Chandler (illness) is expected to play in Monday's game against the Hornets, Harrison Wind of BSNDenver.com reports.
It appears Chandler's absence from shootaround Monday morning was just precautionary, as the wing is considered probable and should be ready to go against the Hornets. Chandler, however, has totaled just nine points over his last two contests, so he doesn't provide much in terms of fantasy value at this time.
