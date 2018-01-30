Nuggets' Wilson Chandler: Probable for Tuesday
Chandler (illness) is listed as probable for Tuesday's game against the Spurs.
The Nuggets held Chandler out for the front end of their back-to-back set Monday against the Celtics while he managed a migraine, but it appears the forward is feeling healthy heading into Tuesday's contest. Prior to exiting early in his last appearance Saturday against the Mavericks, Chandler had averaged 32.8 minutes per game over his prior five outings, so it's expected that he'll take on a hefty workload Tuesday.
