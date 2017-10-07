Nuggets' Wilson Chandler: Probable Sunday vs. Spurs
Chandler (hip) is probable for Sunday's preseason game against the Spurs, Adam Mares of DenverStiffs.com reports.
The Nuggets played it safe and held Chandler out of Wednesday's preseason game, but it appears they feel he's probably healthy enough to give it a go Sunday. He'll seemingly be the team's starting small forward this season and posted 15.7 points, 6.5 boards, 2.0 assists and 1.5 threes per game last year.
