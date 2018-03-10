Nuggets' Wilson Chandler: Probable Sunday
Chandler (hip) has been upgraded to probable for Sunday's game against the Kings, T.J. McBride of Mile High Sports reports.
Chandler, who has been nursing a hip issue for a while, was forced to miss Friday's win over the Lakers. It appears he is feeling better however, and looks on track to suit up Sunday. Still, final confirmation on his status is unlikely to be made until closer to tip off. Will Barton would presumably slide back into the starting lineup should Chandler suffer a setback.
More News
-
Nuggets' Wilson Chandler: Ruled out Friday•
-
Nuggets' Wilson Chandler: Questionable with sore hip•
-
Nuggets' Wilson Chandler: Scores team-high 21 in Tuesday's loss•
-
Nuggets' Wilson Chandler: Solid again in Tuesday's loss•
-
Nuggets' Wilson Chandler: Double-doubles in victory•
-
Nuggets' Wilson Chandler: Another solid offensive effort Tuesday•
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...