Nuggets' Wilson Chandler: Probable Sunday

Chandler (hip) has been upgraded to probable for Sunday's game against the Kings, T.J. McBride of Mile High Sports reports.

Chandler, who has been nursing a hip issue for a while, was forced to miss Friday's win over the Lakers. It appears he is feeling better however, and looks on track to suit up Sunday. Still, final confirmation on his status is unlikely to be made until closer to tip off. Will Barton would presumably slide back into the starting lineup should Chandler suffer a setback.