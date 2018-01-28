Nuggets' Wilson Chandler: Probable vs. Celtics
Chandler (illness) should play Monday against the Celtics, Harrison Wind of BSNDenver.com reports.
Chandler played just nine minutes Saturday against Dallas, and was ruled out by halftime with a migraine. Expect him to come off the bench if he's cleared to player on Monday -- Chandler is averaging 9.1 points and 5.2 rebounds in 30.6 minutes per game this season. He'll continue to search for more efficient offensive performances, as he's shooting just 41.8 percent from the field.
More News
-
Nuggets' Wilson Chandler: Exits game with illness Saturday•
-
Nuggets' Wilson Chandler: Looking to rediscover rhythm off bench•
-
Nuggets' Wilson Chandler: Will come off bench Monday•
-
Nuggets' Wilson Chandler: Double-digit rebounds in Monday's loss•
-
Nuggets' Wilson Chandler: Continue surging Tuesday•
-
Nuggets' Wilson Chandler: Big double-double in Friday's win•
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Trade deadline preview
With the trade deadline looming, we dove into the rumors to see who might be on the move and...
-
Scouting out Dynasty sleepers
Going deeper into dynasty formats, Alex Barutha looks at sleeper candidates like Jarrett Allen,...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire targets
In limited minutes, Wayne Ellington keeps rising up the ranks of 3-point scorers. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
J.J. Redick is expected to miss at least two weeks with a cracked fibula. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...