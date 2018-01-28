Play

Nuggets' Wilson Chandler: Probable vs. Celtics

Chandler (illness) should play Monday against the Celtics, Harrison Wind of BSNDenver.com reports.

Chandler played just nine minutes Saturday against Dallas, and was ruled out by halftime with a migraine. Expect him to come off the bench if he's cleared to player on Monday -- Chandler is averaging 9.1 points and 5.2 rebounds in 30.6 minutes per game this season. He'll continue to search for more efficient offensive performances, as he's shooting just 41.8 percent from the field.

